Quebec to stop providing daily COVID-19 updates favouring once-a-week format

The Quebec government announced that it will no longer release daily COVID-19 updates as of Friday.

Instead, weekly updates will be provided every Thursday starting on July 2.

The most recent numbers released Wednesday, show 53 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected persons since the beginning of the pandemic to 54,937.

A total of 5,441 people in the province have died of the illness, including 17 new deaths since yesterday. Officials say, however, that six of those fatalities happened before June 16.

The number of people requiring hospitalization continues to drop. As of Wednesday, 500 people were in hospital — 15 less than the previous day. Of those, 52 are in the intensive care unit — four fewer than Tuesday.

Despite a downward trend in the number of daily cases and hospitalizations, public health officials warn that guidelines to limit the spread of the virus should continue to be followed.

That includes frequent handwashing with soap and water or an alcohol-based solution when soap and water are not available; maintaining a two-metre distance for people over 16 years old; wearing a face-covering when physical distancing is not possible; and limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people, preferably from three households only.

