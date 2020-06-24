Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 577

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 5:49 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario announces reopening plan for Windsor-Essex
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday that the Windsor-Essex region, with the exception of Leamington and Kingsville, will move into Stage 2 of Phase 2 of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 25. He also stated that the province would be launching a three-point plan to help Windsor-Essex move into the next phase, which includes expanded COVID-19 testing on farms.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 577, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie and Innisfil, Ont., among people in their 20s and 40s. The Barrie case is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the source of infection for the Innisfil case is still under investigation.

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region enter Stage 2 of Ontario’s recovery plan

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 81 per cent of people, or 468, have recovered, and 109 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Five people remain in hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 163 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 34,016

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years of age and older in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 163 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 34,016, including 2,631 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ontario to expand COVID-19 testing for farm workers in Windsor-Essex
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitMuskoka coronavirusMuskoka COVID-19Simcoe County coronavirusSimcoe County COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers