Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 577

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 577, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie and Innisfil, Ont., among people in their 20s and 40s. The Barrie case is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the source of infection for the Innisfil case is still under investigation.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 81 per cent of people, or 468, have recovered, and 109 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Five people remain in hospital.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years of age and older in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 163 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 34,016, including 2,631 deaths.