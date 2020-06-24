163 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 34,016

Ontario reported 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 34,016.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the 17th day in a row with fewer than 300 new cases reported. Five of the last seven days have seen cases in the 100s.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,631, as 12 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 29,336 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 1,236,023 tests so far for the virus. This is up 23,207 tests from the previous day. The province has said it has a testing capacity of more than 20,000 tests a day.

Wednesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area with Toronto seeing 71 new cases, followed by Peel Region with 33, York Region with 12 more and Hamilton reported 11 new cases.

Windsor-Essex, the only region still stuck in Stage 1 of the reopening plan, reported only five new cases for Wednesday.

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than five new cases.

Locally, fully 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases today, a new high, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all. That’s welcome news as we continue to safely and gradually reopen the province. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 24, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

15,470 people are male.

18,272 people are female.

1,580 people are 19 and under.

9,688 people are 20 to 39.

10,386 people are 40 to 59.

6,542 people are 60 to 79.

5,810 people are 80 and over.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

There are 21,398 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 278 patients (down by 10 from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 73 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 48 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by six).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,798 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, and there are 62 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 205 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 368 cases among staff.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Tuesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

