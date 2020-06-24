11 new coronavirus cases reported in Waterloo Region, total cases at 1,268

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total to 1,268.

Some of the new cases are part of an outbreak at Sunnyside Home Long-Term Care in Kitchener where there are four staff members and one resident with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Parkwood Mennonite retirement home is reporting one resident with the disease as well.

Forest Heights Revera Long-Term Care is the region’s most significant outbreak with 178 cases among residents and another 69 among staff. Since the outbreak was declared on April 1, 51 people have died at the facility.

Waterloo Region’s death toll remains at 115 and has not changed in three weeks.

The health unit says six more people have recovered raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,061. There are currently 92 active cases in Waterloo Region with 13 people in hospital with symptoms.

0:34 Coronavirus: WHO expects world will hit 10 million COVID-19 cases next week Coronavirus: WHO expects world will hit 10 million COVID-19 cases next week

Ontario reported 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 34,016.

The death toll in the province has risen 2,631, as 12 more deaths were reported.

