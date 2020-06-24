Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

11 new coronavirus cases reported in Waterloo Region, total cases at 1,268

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 3:17 pm
Coronavirus: Peel Region prearing to move to Stage 2 of reopening
WATCH: Peel Region has been added to the list of regions in Ontario that have been given the green light to move on to stage two of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waterloo Region reported 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the local total to 1,268.

Some of the new cases are part of an outbreak at Sunnyside Home Long-Term Care in Kitchener where there are four staff members and one resident with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Ontario extends state of emergency to July 15, Doug Ford hopes it’s last extension

Parkwood Mennonite retirement home is reporting one resident with the disease as well.

Forest Heights Revera Long-Term Care is the region’s most significant outbreak with 178 cases among residents and another 69 among staff. Since the outbreak was declared on April 1, 51 people have died at the facility.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto, Peel Region enter Stage 2 of Ontario’s recovery plan

Waterloo Region’s death toll remains at 115 and has not changed in three weeks.

The health unit says six more people have recovered raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,061. There are currently 92 active cases in Waterloo Region with 13 people in hospital with symptoms.

Coronavirus: WHO expects world will hit 10 million COVID-19 cases next week
Coronavirus: WHO expects world will hit 10 million COVID-19 cases next week

Ontario reported 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 34,016.

The death toll in the province has risen 2,631, as 12 more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement
