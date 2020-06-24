Car crashes into Vernon house, causing significant damage

Send this page to someone via email

A house in Vernon sustained significant damage after a car crashed into it on Tuesday evening.

First responders were called to the single-vehicle accident along the 6500 block of Scott Road at 5:45 p.m.

According to witnesses, a small silver car traveling west on Palmer Road failed to negotiate the intersection at Scott Road.

The vehicle crossed the lawn and struck the home, causing substantial damage.

With the structural damage done to the house, it’s not safe for the vehicle to be removed at this time, said Corporal Tania Finn.

The homeowner is in the process of arranging an engineer to assess the damage and determine the best way to remove the vehicle from the basement foundation.

The driver, 57, had to be extracted from the vehicle.

That person was taken to hospital and remains there with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.