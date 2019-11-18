Female passenger dead after car hits building in St. Catharines

Police say a driver is facing charges after a sedan crashed into a building in St. Catharines on Monday morning.
Investigators say emergency crews arrived at a scene near Niagara and Maple Streets just before noon, where they discovered a female passenger with serious injuries.
“The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she was pronounced deceased,” Niagara Regional Police spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin told Global News, “The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.”
Roads in the area are currently closed for the investigation.
More to come.
