Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Female passenger dead after car hits building in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 2:20 pm
Updated November 18, 2019 2:25 pm
Niagara police say a woman died in a single vehicle crash near Niagara and Maple Streets on Monday.
Niagara police say a woman died in a single vehicle crash near Niagara and Maple Streets on Monday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say a driver is facing charges after a sedan crashed into a building in St. Catharines on Monday morning.

Investigators say emergency crews arrived at a scene near Niagara and Maple Streets just before noon, where they discovered a female passenger with serious injuries.

READ MORE: Former Pelham family doctor charged in sexual assault investigation

“The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she was pronounced deceased,” Niagara Regional Police spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin told Global News, “The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.”

Roads in the area are currently closed for the investigation.

More to come.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceSt. Catharinesfatal car crashvehicle hits buildingCar Crashes into Buildingstephanie sabourinCar hits buildingcar accident in st. catharinesst. catharines car crashst. catharines fatal crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.