Charges laid in fatal motorcycle crash north of Guelph: OPP

Wellington County OPP say they have laid charges in a fatal crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck that happened in May near Guelph, Ont.
A 65-year-old man riding one of the motorcycles died in the crash on May 1 on Wellington Road 19 at the Sixth Line of Centre Wellington Township.
He was identified as John Bott of Nichol Township.
The other motorcycle rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital, according to police.
Police said motorcycles were driving eastbound and followed by a pickup truck when the crash happened.
OPP announced on Wednesday that a 57-year-old man from Fergus, Ont., was charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.
The accused will make a court appearance in September.
