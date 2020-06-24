Menu

Crime

Charges laid in fatal motorcycle crash north of Guelph: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 1:24 pm
OPP say a motorcyclist died following a crash with a pickup truck north of Guelph, Ont., in May.
OPP say a motorcyclist died following a crash with a pickup truck north of Guelph, Ont., in May. Supplied

Wellington County OPP say they have laid charges in a fatal crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck that happened in May near Guelph, Ont.

A 65-year-old man riding one of the motorcycles died in the crash on May 1 on Wellington Road 19 at the Sixth Line of Centre Wellington Township.

Read more: Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck north of Guelph — OPP

He was identified as John Bott of Nichol Township.

The other motorcycle rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital, according to police.

Police said motorcycles were driving eastbound and followed by a pickup truck when the crash happened.

Read more: Pilot injured in Puslinch, Ont. single-engine plane crash, OPP say

OPP announced on Wednesday that a 57-year-old man from Fergus, Ont., was charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

The accused will make a court appearance in September.

