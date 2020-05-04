Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck north of Guelph: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a motorcyclist was killed on Friday afternoon following a crash involving another motorcycle and a pickup truck north of Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Road 19 and Sixth Line in the community of Belwood at around 4:15 p.m.

Police said two motorcycles were being followed by a pickup truck when the crash happened.

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, while the woman on the other motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was also treated in hospital.

Police have identified the deceased man as 65-year-old John Botts of Nichol Township.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said it appears the pickup truck hit both motorcycles from behind, but it’s not known if any charges will be laid at this point.

Any witnesses are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.