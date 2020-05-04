Menu

‘Quacking the case’: Guelph police rescue 2 ducklings from storm drain

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 12:32 pm
Guelph police rescued ducklings from a storm drain on Sunday. Guelph police

Guelph police really “quacked” the case on Sunday after rescuing two ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain.

Officers were called at around 5 p.m. after the baby ducks found themselves trapped in this “preduckament” near Stone Road and Gordon Street.

READ MORE: Meet Floop, the duckling rescued by Halifax police

Photos provided show one officer braving the “fowlest” of conditions by reaching down into the drain to rescue the tiny birds.

Police were happy to report that the ducklings were safely reunited with their mother who then managed to get her ducks in a row.

See what we did there? We’ll show ourselves out.

