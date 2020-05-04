‘Quacking the case’: Guelph police rescue 2 ducklings from storm drain

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police really “quacked” the case on Sunday after rescuing two ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain.

Officers were called at around 5 p.m. after the baby ducks found themselves trapped in this “preduckament” near Stone Road and Gordon Street.

Photos provided show one officer braving the “fowlest” of conditions by reaching down into the drain to rescue the tiny birds.

Police were happy to report that the ducklings were safely reunited with their mother who then managed to get her ducks in a row.

See what we did there? We’ll show ourselves out.

On May 3rd, a concerned citizen contacted the #GuelphPoliceService in regards to two baby ducks that had fallen into a storm drain grate in #Guelph & were trapped. Officers attended the scene, were able to rescue the ducks & safely reunited them with their mother. #GuelphProud pic.twitter.com/ovLK3JZ9Zf — Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) May 4, 2020

