Meet Floop, the duckling rescued by Halifax police

A duckling who was rescued this weekend by Halifax police officers will spend time recuperating at Hope for Wildlife before it is released back into its natural habitat.

Halifax Regional Police say that at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, they received multiple calls from the public regarding a group of ducklings along the side of Highway 102 near Larry Uteck Boulevard.

The ducklings were reportedly headed into traffic, and the mother duck was not in the area.

This baby duckling lost track of its mama! Our officers rescued the duckling over the weekend & affectionately named this feathered friend, Floop.

Thanks to @HopeforWildlife who will be caring for Floop until released back into its own habitat. 👮‍♀️💙🦆 pic.twitter.com/rSOefMI3m6 — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) June 18, 2019

Officers, including Const. Alyssa Borutski, were able to guide the ducklings off the highway to safety.

Unfortunately, the mother duck had been struck by a vehicle and died before officers arrived on the scene.

One of the ducklings was rescued, and officers affectionately named it Floop.

Floop has since been turned to Hope for Wildlife for further treatment.