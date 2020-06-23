Pilot injured in Puslinch, Ont. single-engine plane crash: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington County OPP say a pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a single-engine plane crash in Puslinch, Ont. on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a field on the Puslinch-Flamborough Townline at around 11:35 a.m. for reports an plane crash.

Police say the two-seater plane experienced mechanical issues shortly after takeoff from a private runway and tried to turn around.

The OPP said the plane landed in a field and suffered “moderate damage” and the 63-year-old pilot was taken to hospital.

The Transportation Safety Board was notified about the incident.

1:08 Small plane lands on Quebec highway Small plane lands on Quebec highway

Story continues below advertisement