Pilot injured in Puslinch, Ont. single-engine plane crash: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a single-engine plane crash in Puslinch, Ont. on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a field on the Puslinch-Flamborough Townline at around 11:35 a.m. for reports an plane crash.
Police say the two-seater plane experienced mechanical issues shortly after takeoff from a private runway and tried to turn around.
The OPP said the plane landed in a field and suffered “moderate damage” and the 63-year-old pilot was taken to hospital.
The Transportation Safety Board was notified about the incident.
