Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, one death

By Jon Azpiri Global News
WATCH: B.C. health officials provide June 23 update on COVID-19 response in the province, including the latest modelling numbers.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and one new death.

There are 2,835 confirmed cases of the disease in the province.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients are in hospital, an increase of two from Monday, with seven in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 170.

Read more: B.C. is preparing to enter Phase 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. What does that mean?

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are no new outbreaks at long-term care or assisted-living facilities and no new community outbreaks.

There remain seven active outbreaks in the province, Henry said.

The numbers come as the province unveiled its latest round of COVID-19 modelling data that will be used to make decisions about moving to Phase 3 of B.C.’s plan to reopen the economy

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Richard Zussman

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers