B.C. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, one death

Health officials on Tuesday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and one new death.
There are 2,835 confirmed cases of the disease in the province.
Sixteen COVID-19 patients are in hospital, an increase of two from Monday, with seven in intensive care.
The province’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 170.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are no new outbreaks at long-term care or assisted-living facilities and no new community outbreaks.
There remain seven active outbreaks in the province, Henry said.
The numbers come as the province unveiled its latest round of COVID-19 modelling data that will be used to make decisions about moving to Phase 3 of B.C.’s plan to reopen the economy
