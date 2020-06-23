B.C. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19, one death

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials on Tuesday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and one new death.

There are 2,835 confirmed cases of the disease in the province.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients are in hospital, an increase of two from Monday, with seven in intensive care.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 170.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are no new outbreaks at long-term care or assisted-living facilities and no new community outbreaks.

There remain seven active outbreaks in the province, Henry said.

The numbers come as the province unveiled its latest round of COVID-19 modelling data that will be used to make decisions about moving to Phase 3 of B.C.’s plan to reopen the economy

— With files from Richard Zussman