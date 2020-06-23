Menu

B.C. health officials to release latest COVID-19 modelling data

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 4:19 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry
B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry releases another set of COVID-19 modelling data at a news conference in Victoria on May 4, 2020. Global News

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to present the latest round of COVID-19 modelling numbers on Tuesday.

The data will be used to make decisions about moving to Phase 3 under B.C.’s plan to reopen the economy as the number of cases of the virus continues to be low.

Premier John Horgan is expected to announce that move as early as Wednesday.

The modelling presentation will be carried live on BC1, the Global BC Facebook page and here on the Global BC website.

Under Phase 3, health officials will focus on encouraging British Columbians to travel within the province while still following the COVID-19 protocols.

