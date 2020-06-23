B.C. health officials to release latest COVID-19 modelling data

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to present the latest round of COVID-19 modelling numbers on Tuesday.

The data will be used to make decisions about moving to Phase 3 under B.C.’s plan to reopen the economy as the number of cases of the virus continues to be low.

Premier John Horgan is expected to announce that move as early as Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The modelling presentation will be carried live on BC1, the Global BC Facebook page and here on the Global BC website.

2:12 BC Interior Health region in 8 day stretch without COVID-19, Premier speaks on Phase 3 reopening BC Interior Health region in 8 day stretch without COVID-19, Premier speaks on Phase 3 reopening

Under Phase 3, health officials will focus on encouraging British Columbians to travel within the province while still following the COVID-19 protocols.

Story continues below advertisement