11 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, Phase 4.2 date announced

Saskatchewan reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but said the overall count only rose by two to 753 after nine non-Saskatchewan resident cases were removed from the total count.

The Saskatchewan government also said Phase 4.2 of its reopening plan will partially go ahead on June 29.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are providing an update on the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

The province said the change in the total count was made after the Public Health Agency of Canada provided surveillance guidance regarding the attribution of COVID-19 cases amongst the provinces and territories.

Ten of the new cases are in the far north and the other case is in Saskatoon.

Health officials said 98 cases are active, the highest number of active cases since May 22, when there were 99 active cases.

The majority of the active cases — 53 — are in the far north, with 35 in the south region, nine in Saskatoon and one in the north. There are no active cases in Regina or the central region.

Three people are in hospital in the south, with one person in intensive care. One person is receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

Recoveries are now reported by health officials to be 642.

Thirteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Phase 4.2, other reopening changes

Libraries, museums, galleries, movie theatres and live theatres can reopen on June 29.

Officials said reopening dates for the other activities in Phase 4, including indoor pools and rinks, indoor sports and activities, casinos and bingo halls, will be announced over the next two weeks.

The province also said parks and campgrounds can operate at 100 per cent capacity starting June 26 for overnight stays. Access to washrooms and shower facilities is also allowed, but officials said increased cleaning and disinfecting must take place.

Locker rooms, shower facilities and change rooms can now open at gyms and fitness facilities, beaches, campgrounds, golf courses and facilities where outdoor sports and activities are played.

Increased cleaning and disinfection of these facilities is required.

Officials said change rooms in clothing and retail stores can now move to 100 per cent occupancy.

Sports and activities are now able to resume, including playing games, if physical distancing can be maintained.

Where distancing can’t be maintained, such as full-contact sports, mini-leagues should be formed to allow teams to safely return to playing games while helping mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

107 people are 19 and under

258 people are 20 to 39

237 are 40 to 59

130 people are 60 to 79

21 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 452 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 157 are travel-related, 98 have no known exposure and 46 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 61,226 tests so far for the virus, up 446 from Monday. It’s the fewest tests reported over a 24-hour period since June 9, when 282 tests were reported.

