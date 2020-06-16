Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier announces Phase ‘4.1’ of reopen plan

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday that Phase 4.1 of the province’s reopening plan would begin June 22, allowing for some outdoor sports such as soccer to begin, the opening of outdoor pools and spray pads, and child and youth day camps can start. It will also see the limit on indoor gatherings be expanded to 30 people, as long as physical distancing measures are in place. Moe also advised he expects all reopening dates announced by end of June.