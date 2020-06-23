Guelph Catholic school board names new director of education

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s Catholic school board has named its new director of education who will take over the role on Sept. 1.

In a statement, the Wellington Catholic District School Board said current superintendent of education Mike Glazier was appointed by the Board of Trustees to the role following a “rigorous executive search process.”

Glazier, who has been with the board for five years already, will be replacing outgoing director Tamara Nugent, who announced her retirement in January.

“Mike has proven himself to be a leader grounded in compassion, hard work and an unwavering commitment to our faith-based education system,” said board chair Marino Gazzola.

Glazier was previously a principal and superintendent in the London District Catholic School Board and also having taught at both the elementary and secondary school levels.

“I hope to serve the Wellington Catholic community well and am committed to working with our trustees, staff, students, families and parish partners in support of our shared goal of excellence in Catholic education,” Glazier said.

Wellington Catholic has 22 schools across Guelph and the county that serve over 8,000 students.