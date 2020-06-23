New building coming to Guelph Central Station with nearly $8M in funding

Send this page to someone via email

The city says a new building at Guelph Central Station is expected by 2027 after a funding announcement on Tuesday from all three levels of government.

The construction is supported by federal and provincial grants of $2,700,000 and $2,249,775 respectively, while the city is pitching in $3,000,225.

The city said the building, which will be designed to have zero carbon footprint, will feature an indoor 25-seat passenger waiting area, public washrooms, and a dedicated area for transit employees.

It is expected to be located at the opposite end from where the current terminal is, near where the buses enter and exit.

All three levels of governments also announced funding to improve and expand Guelph’s cycling network. Ottawa is pitching in $1.8 million and Ontario is adding $1.5 million, while the city will contribute just over $8 million.

The city said part of this project will provide a connection for pedestrians and cyclists between its two major transit hubs at Guelph Central Station and the University of Guelph bus loop.

It will also see protected bike lanes along College Avenue, Eramosa Road and Gordon Street, and intersection improvements for people on bikes.

“The announcements today tie in with being a city that is going to be future-ready,” Mayor Cam Guthrie said. “We are looking at these sustainable transportation and active transportation projects. That’s a big key goal for council and the city as a whole.”

This follows a $177-million funding announcement in January between three levels of government that will see Guelph purchase 65 electric transit buses and build a bus storage facility.

