Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Ontario government unveils new elementary math curriculum

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2020 1:22 pm
Updated June 23, 2020 2:06 pm
Ontario releases new math curriculum, includes computer coding
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that the province has released a new math curriculum for students, which will include instruction in software coding. This is the first time since 2005 that the math curriculum has been updated in the province of Ontario, said Ford.

TORONTO — Ontario is unveiling a new elementary math curriculum today, including learning to code and expanded learning on financial literacy.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce had previously announced a new, $200-million math strategy focusing on a “back to basics” approach.

He has blamed a decline in standardized testing scores on the former Liberal government’s curriculum, which focused on problem-solving that grounds math in its application.

READ MORE: Reality Check: Do Ontario students have the lowest math scores in Canada?

The new curriculum includes financial literacy taught across all grades for the first time, teaching coding starting in Grade 1, and personal budgeting.

Officials say there will be 465 expectations students will have to meet over the course of the curriculum, which is fewer than in the previous curriculum, having removed areas such as temperature that are covered in other subjects.

They say students will also now only get one overall mark for math instead of separate marks for each strand.

