Police on scene of shooting outside of Halifax restaurant

Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened outside of a restaurant in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at 3461 Kempt Road at 2:50 p.m.

Police say shots were fired between two vehicles. Both fled the area.

It’s currently unknown whether there were any injuries.

Police say they have currently stopped one of the vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident and have one suspect in custody.

The investigation is currently in its early stages and police say they’ll provide updates as they become available.

