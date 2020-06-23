Menu

Crime

Police on scene of shooting outside of Halifax restaurant

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 2:43 pm
Updated June 23, 2020 2:49 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2107.
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened outside of a restaurant in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at 3461 Kempt Road at 2:50 p.m.

READ MORE: Province-wide warrant issued for West Dover man on robbery, aggravated assault charges

Police say shots were fired between two vehicles. Both fled the area.

It’s currently unknown whether there were any injuries.

Police say they have currently stopped one of the vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident and have one suspect in custody.

READ MORE: Man’s body recovered from Miramichi River

The investigation is currently in its early stages and police say they’ll provide updates as they become available.

