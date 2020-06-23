Province-wide warrant issued for West Dover man on robbery, aggravated assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man from West Dover, N.S., in connection with offences that originated on Dec. 30, 2019.

In a news release Tuesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said a warrant has been obtained for 21-year-old Tyler John Countway.

He’s facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count of robbery. Police say the alleged offences occurred in Whites Lake, N.S.

Countway is described as a 6-foot-tall, 130-pound white man with auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Police say they’ve made several attempts to locate Countway, but are asking for the public’s help.

“Members of the public are asked to not approach Countway if he is located, and call police,” the release reads. “Halifax District RCMP is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler John Countway to contact them at 902-490-5020.”

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.