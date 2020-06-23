Two women arrested following stabbing in Sydney, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A Cape Breton woman was treated for non life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after she was stabbed by an acquaintance, according to police.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they responded to a “disturbance weapons complaint” in an apartment on the 300 block of Charlotte Street in Sydney, N.S., at 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned there had been an altercation between two women, one had been stabbed.

Police say both women, who are known to each other, were arrested at the scene. The victim was treated at hospital for her injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are now investigating and charges are pending.

