Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

British Columbians snapping up Dr. Bonnie Henry merchandise

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 1:11 pm
Merchandise celebrates Dr. Bonnie Henry’s cool and calm demeanor
She's helped calm us through the COVID-19 crisis with her catch phrases and cool demeanor and now as Catherine Urquhart reports, an entire cottage industry is celebrating B.C.'s popular provincial health officer.

It seems customers can’t get enough of anything related to B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Tea towels with Henry’s famous saying, “Be kind, be calm, be safe,” have been flying off the shelves in Vancouver stores recently.

Hundreds have been snapped up in recent weeks with partial proceeds going to various charities.

“We’ve been going through hundreds of the plaques and the towels,” Jocelyn Mange with the Red Horses Gallery told Global News.

READ MORE: Designer John Fluevog releases Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe as COVID-19 fundraiser

The Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe, designed by John Fluevog, quickly sold out.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Another popular item has been the ‘Bonnie Bee’ necklace, which is made by jeweller Melissa Caron.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought, wouldn’t it be great to make something inspired by Dr. Henry?” Caron said.

She has sold about 50 of them, with proceeds going to the WISH Drop-In Centre in Vancouver.

Henry is a long-time client of Caron’s and gave her her blessing for the necklace.

B.C.’s top doctor says merchandise featuring her likeness ‘kind of disconcerting’
B.C.’s top doctor says merchandise featuring her likeness ‘kind of disconcerting’

On Monday, Henry said this level of popularity is a bit unsettling.

“It’s kind of a little disconcerting. I am pleased that the money is going to something important,” she said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVID-19 PandemicCOVIDCoronavirus BCDr. Bonnie HenryBonnie HenryDr Bonnie Henry merchandiseHenry merchandise
Flyers
More weekly flyers