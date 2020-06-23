British Columbians snapping up Dr. Bonnie Henry merchandise

Send this page to someone via email

It seems customers can’t get enough of anything related to B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Tea towels with Henry’s famous saying, “Be kind, be calm, be safe,” have been flying off the shelves in Vancouver stores recently.

Hundreds have been snapped up in recent weeks with partial proceeds going to various charities.

“We’ve been going through hundreds of the plaques and the towels,” Jocelyn Mange with the Red Horses Gallery told Global News.

The Dr. Bonnie Henry shoe, designed by John Fluevog, quickly sold out.

Another popular item has been the ‘Bonnie Bee’ necklace, which is made by jeweller Melissa Caron.

“I thought, wouldn’t it be great to make something inspired by Dr. Henry?” Caron said.

She has sold about 50 of them, with proceeds going to the WISH Drop-In Centre in Vancouver.

Henry is a long-time client of Caron’s and gave her her blessing for the necklace.

1:16 B.C.’s top doctor says merchandise featuring her likeness ‘kind of disconcerting’ B.C.’s top doctor says merchandise featuring her likeness ‘kind of disconcerting’

On Monday, Henry said this level of popularity is a bit unsettling.

“It’s kind of a little disconcerting. I am pleased that the money is going to something important,” she said.