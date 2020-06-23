Suspended Toronto driver charged with impaired on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

A Toronto man faces a number of charges including impaired driving after OPP responded to traffic complaints on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Monday afternoon.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:30 p.m., officers received multiple complaints regarding a suspected impaired driver on the highway in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township.
Officers pulled over the suspect vehicle in the village of Havelock and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
Daryl Glendinning, 57, of Toronto was arrested and charged with:
- operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs
- operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor
- driving while under suspension
His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days, OPP said.
Glendinning was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 1.
