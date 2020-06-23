Menu

Crime

Bancroft woman charged with impaired driving following evening crash on Hwy. 28

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 9:46 am
Updated June 23, 2020 9:49 am
Peterborough County OPP have charged a woman following a crash on Highway 28. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Bancroft, Ont., woman is facing impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 28 north of Peterborough on Monday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers responded around 6:45 p.m. to reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway and had struck “numerous” guardrails.

READ MORE: Driver airlifted after car crashes into rock cut off Hwy. 28 north of Peterborough

OPP say officers arrived at the scene in North Kawartha Township, found the uninjured driver and determined the woman was under the influence of alcohol.

Jessica Snider, 35, of Bancroft was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

She had her driver’s licence suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 3, OPP said Tuesday morning.

