Alberta records 32 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, 1 additional death

Alberta confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one additional death due to the disease.
The person who died was a woman in her 90s who was a resident at Extendicare Hillcrest, a continuing-care facility in Calgary. The woman’s death brings Alberta’s death toll from the novel coronavirus to 153.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 542 active cases and 7,041 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
Thirty-two people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, six of whom were in intensive care units.
On Sunday, the Edmonton zone surpassed the Calgary zone for the region with the highest number of active cases of COVID-19 in the province. On Sunday, there were 235 active cases in the Calgary zone and 238 active cases in the Edmonton zone.
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to provide an in-person update on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.View link »
