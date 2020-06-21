Menu

Canada

Edmonton zone now has most active COVID-19 cases in Alberta; 31 additional cases in province Sunday

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted June 21, 2020 6:28 pm
Updated June 21, 2020 6:39 pm
Hinshaw dicusses timing of Stage 3 of Alberta’s relauch strategy
WATCH ABOVE: (June 19) Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses the indicators Alberta is watching to determine when Stage 3 of the provincial relaunch will happen.

As new cases continue to outnumber recoveries in Alberta, Edmonton zone now has the most active COVID-19 cases in the province.

On Sunday, there were no additional deaths, but the province confirmed an additional 31 cases in the province. The Edmonton zone has now reached 238 active cases, three more than Calgary zone’s 235.

Calgary zone has generally been the provincial hot spot for COVID-19 since the pandemic began; out of all the confirmed cases in the province, it has recorded nearly 63 per cent of the total cases and almost 74 per cent of the provincial deaths.

READ MORE: Edmonton COVID-19 trend shows jump in active cases, more young people testing positive

While active cases provincially now sit at 534, still much lower than their peak on April 30, when there were 2,992 active cases in the province, cases have continued to rise faster than recoveries this past week.

Story continues below advertisement

From last Monday to Sunday (June 13 to June 21), there have been 152 new recoveries in the province, but an additional 251 cases have been confirmed in Alberta over that same period.

How concerned is Edmonton with a second wave of COVID-19?
How concerned is Edmonton with a second wave of COVID-19?

Two additional Albertans have died from the disease over that same period, with a total of 152 people now having lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there are 33 people in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of Albertans in hospital has remained fairly stagnant over the last week: to compare, last Monday there were 31 people in hospital and seven in intensive care.

READ MORE: Edmonton women raise nearly $20,000 for charity by sewing masks during COVID-19 pandemic

In other parts of the province, active cases now sit at 34 in the North zone, 20 in the South zone, three in the Central zone, and four in an unknown zone.

