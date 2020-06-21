At least 2 Edmonton restaurants temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

At least a couple of Edmonton restaurants have made the decision to temporarily close because of COVID-19.

Greta Bar in downtown Edmonton has a sign posted on the door, saying on June 18 they were made aware of a regular costumer — not an employee — who tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter said that person was in the restaurant four days prior, interacting with staff at a table.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and out of respect and caring for all those in our society… susceptible to the virus, we have decided to temporarily close the downtown Edmonton location,” the notice reads.

It said during the closure they will ensure all staff who were working June 14 get tested.

Story continues below advertisement

Greta Bar is advising any guests who visited the bar on June 14 to get tested as well.

Temporary closure notice in front of MKT. Eric Beck / Global News

MKT — just off Whyte Avenue — is also closed temporarily. There’s a notice in front of that restaurant which says a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

“…this employee is and remains asymptomatic, they are self-isolating at home…,” the letter reads.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The notice at MKT said during the self-imposed closure, all employees are being asked to get tested and the entire premises will be disinfected.

“At this time, no other team members have tested positive or have active symptoms,” the notice said.

It’s not clear when either restaurant will reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health told Global News it’s “not currently aware of any outbreaks at those locations.”

“Closure of a business can sometimes be an operational decision outside of [Alberta Health Services] or Alberta Health,” a spokesperson for Alberta Health said Sunday.

“The operator would need to provide additional information, as appropriate.”