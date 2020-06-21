Migrant worker at Norfolk County, Ont., farm dies due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A migrant worker employed at a farm in Norfolk County, Ont., has died due to the novel coronavirus, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit said Sunday.

No information regarding the deceased is released, except that he was a male.

The health unit first became aware of an outbreak at the farm towards the end of May.

On May 31, the mayor of Norfolk County said 120 workers at the farm, owned by Scotlynn Group, had tested positive for COVID-19, with seven of them having been admitted to hospital.

Two days later, on June 2, it was reported that 164 people have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the farm.

Then on June 12, the health unit stated 169 migrant workers have tested positive for the virus, while 18 others associated with the farm have also tested positive.

They add two migrant workers remained in hospital, with one in intensive care.

The health unit says the medical officer of health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, as well as a member of the Catholic clergy and health unit staff visited workers at the farm Saturday night to personally deliver the news.

“I’m extremely saddened at this loss of life,” says Kristal Chopp, chair of the board of health.

“It’s an absolute tragedy that someone who comes to Canada to work in the agricultural industry and support his family back home loses his life so far from his loved ones.”

As of Sunday, there are 199 positive cases among migrant farmworkers and 18 cases among people associated with the farm.

Around 20,000 migrant workers come to Ontario each year to work on farms and in greenhouses. Outbreaks that have affected migrant workers have been reported in Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex, Niagara Region and Elgin County.

-With files from the Canadian Press

