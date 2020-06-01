Menu

Health

120 workers test positive for coronavirus in outbreak on farm near Simcoe, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2020 2:19 pm
Updated June 1, 2020 2:22 pm
The health unit says it is working with the farm owner, Scotlynn Group.
The health unit says it is working with the farm owner, Scotlynn Group. via Google Maps

The mayor of Norfolk County says 120 workers at a local farm have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Kristal Chopp says in a statement that seven of the workers have been admitted to hospital.

READ MORE: Testing underway after 8 migrant workers at Elgin County farm test positive for coronavirus

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit said over the weekend that 85 migrant workers were affected and the Mexican government liaison had been notified.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit says it is working with the farm, Scotlynn Group, and its clinical staff are developing a plan to evaluate and monitor symptomatic workers.

READ MORE: Calls for reform after Ontario migrant workers claim they worked in terrible conditions

Story continues below advertisement

The company says in a statement that it has executed an isolation plan to stop the spread of the virus.

It also says with a large number of workers not available, it is looking for additional help with an asparagus harvest.

A chart from Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit showing the number of new cases per day (blue) and the number of cumulative cases (green) from March 13 to June 1, 2020.
A chart from Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit showing the number of new cases per day (blue) and the number of cumulative cases (green) from March 13 to June 1, 2020. Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesMexicoNorfolk CountysimcoeMigrant Workersmigrant workers coronavirus
