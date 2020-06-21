20 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, majority in the south

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday afternoon, bringing the provincial total to 746.

The majority of the cases, 18, are in the south. The other two cases are in the far north, said health officials.

This is the biggest spike in single-day cases the province has seen in a month. The last time this many cases were reported in a single day was May 20, with 21 cases reported.

On Sunday, the province reported four more recoveries, bringing the total up to 643.

Active cases in the province rose to 88 — 44 are in the far north, two in the north, eight in Saskatoon and 34 in the south.

Two cases that tested positive in Saskatchewan reside out of province and remain under investigation, say health officials.

Three people are in the ICU, one in Saskatoon and two in the south.

Thirteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

108 people are 19 and under

258 people are 20 to 39

234 are 40 to 59

125 people are 60 to 79

21 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 442 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 154 are travel-related, 90 have no known exposure and 40 are under investigation by public health.

There are 53 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 60,060 tests so far for the virus, up 808 from Saturday.

