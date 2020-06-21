Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: City of Regina to revisit reopening outdoor pools

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 21, 2020 2:41 pm
While outdoor pools will be allowed to reopen in Saskatchewan on June 22, the City of Regina is keeping its facilities closed for the season.
While outdoor pools will be allowed to reopen in Saskatchewan on June 22, the City of Regina is keeping its facilities closed for the season. File / Global News

With outdoor pools allowed to open in Saskatchewan starting Monday, some Regina councilors are hoping to reverse the decision to keep the city’s outdoor pools closed for the summer due to coronavirus concerns.

“Originally when we made the decision back in April, we were told outdoor pools won’t be allowed to open probably until the end of August, so we decided ‘why open them in August when you close them in September,’” said Coun. Jerry Flagel.

“Now that the whole process of the phases has changed, we’ve had to change our thinking.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Regina ball parks, athletic fields to reopen as leagues ready return to play

Phase 4.1 of Saskatchewan’s reopen plan begins Monday, allowing all outdoor pools, spray parks and paddling pools to open. City facilities were originally closed in mid-March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier announces Phase ‘4.1’ of reopen plan
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan premier announces Phase ‘4.1’ of reopen plan

On Wednesday, Flegel and Couns. Lori Bresciani and Andrew Stevens will introduce a motion to reopen the outdoor pools in accordance with the provincial decision.

“It’s all about the mental health and physical health of our citizens that we need to engage,” Flegel said.

The city of Regina has five outdoor pools, but due to construction on two of them, just three would open for the summer should the group of councillors get their motion passed.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What you can and can’t do when Saskatchewan enters Phase 4.1 of reopening plan

The city’s 15 spray pads will be open on Monday. Spray pad hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. up until mid-September.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of ReginaCoronavirus SaskatchewanReopen SaskatchewanOutdoor Poolsreopen SaskRegina city councillorjerry flagelmotion to reopen outdoor poolsphase 4.1 saskatchewan
Flyers
More weekly flyers