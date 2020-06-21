Coronavirus: City of Regina to revisit reopening outdoor pools

Send this page to someone via email

With outdoor pools allowed to open in Saskatchewan starting Monday, some Regina councilors are hoping to reverse the decision to keep the city’s outdoor pools closed for the summer due to coronavirus concerns.

“Originally when we made the decision back in April, we were told outdoor pools won’t be allowed to open probably until the end of August, so we decided ‘why open them in August when you close them in September,’” said Coun. Jerry Flagel.

“Now that the whole process of the phases has changed, we’ve had to change our thinking.”

Phase 4.1 of Saskatchewan’s reopen plan begins Monday, allowing all outdoor pools, spray parks and paddling pools to open. City facilities were originally closed in mid-March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Flegel and Couns. Lori Bresciani and Andrew Stevens will introduce a motion to reopen the outdoor pools in accordance with the provincial decision.

“It’s all about the mental health and physical health of our citizens that we need to engage,” Flegel said.

The city of Regina has five outdoor pools, but due to construction on two of them, just three would open for the summer should the group of councillors get their motion passed.

The city’s 15 spray pads will be open on Monday. Spray pad hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. up until mid-September.