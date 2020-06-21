Menu

Canada

Ontario reports 175 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths; total cases near 33,500

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 21, 2020 10:43 am
Coronavirus: Ontario Stage 2 reopenings expand
WATCH ABOVE: Niagara, Durham and York regions moved to Stage 2 on Friday in the Ontario government’s plans to allow businesses to reopen. As Seán O’Shea reports, patios and barbershops were inundated with business.

Ontario reported 175 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 33,476.

Eleven new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,606.

A total of 28,719 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 85.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Over 23,400 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 1,174,727. Around 15,400 cases are under investigation.

“Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

READ MORE: Canada’s coronavirus cases surpass 101K mark with Ontario, Quebec leading new cases

Story continues below advertisement

“Well over a week after the first regions moved into Stage 2, we’d expect to start to see local spikes if reopening wasn’t done safely. Their absence is good news.”

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 286, with 86 in intensive care and 59 on a ventilator.

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa, and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,802 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario.

Coronavirus: The uncertain future of the fitness industry
