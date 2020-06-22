Coronavirus: Health authority inspects Kingston public pools, beaches for reopening

Send this page to someone via email

A heat warning was issued for the Kingston, Ont., area on June 20 — which also marked the first day of summer.

Many locals took advantage of the warm weather and went for a swim at Breakwater Park, although the Gord Edgar Downie Pier and other local beaches remained closed, along with public pools.

KFL&A Public Health says that it has been in contact with area officials and plans on visiting local beaches and facilities.

“We’re waiting from our municipal partners if they want to open up a beach. We have had communication with our municipal leadership. We’ve offered our services to them to make sure that they open up safely with appropriate signage,” said Dr. Kirean Moore, the medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health.

According to public health, there are roughly 105 public pools in the area, and they will be inspected on a first-come, first-serve basis, as they must show intent to reopen.

“We have received confirmation from the manager of the Environmental Health Team that to date 21 pools have been inspected,” wrote public health in an email.

There is no timeframe for when pools will reopen, but it raises the question, can the virus spread in water?

Canada’s research chair in emerging viruses, Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, says the chances are low.

“Your risk of contracting it is extremely, extremely minimal. That being said, when we think of things like pools or lakes, there’s a social aspect,” said Dr. Kindrachuk via skype.

Dr. Kindrachuk says the virus will likely be diluted in lakes and pools, but the danger lies outside of the water, such as touching the sides of ladders, chairs, inside change rooms and other frequently used areas of a pool or lake.

“There’s a greater likelihood you’ll come in contact directly with the virus on a surface or with someone who may not be showing symptoms.”

When will outdoor public pools & beaches open in Kingston? KFL&A Public Health says it has inspected 21 of the 105ish pools but no timeline for reopening. I spoke to 🇨🇦 Research Chair in emerging viruses @KindrachukJason about the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 in water. pic.twitter.com/Dzl7dzHkaI — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) June 20, 2020

KFL&A says there were more inspections done on Saturday. In the meantime, before local pools and beaches reopen, there is an alternative. Splash pads across Kingston opened Friday.