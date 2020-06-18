Menu

Heat warnings issued for Ottawa, Kingston regions this weekend

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 4:13 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 4:15 pm
Heat warnings have been issued for the Ottawa and Kingston regions for this weekend.
It’s going to be an hot weekend for most of eastern Ontario, according to Environment Canada.

The Ottawa and Kingston regions are expected to see extreme heat between Friday and Saturday. The weather agency says the heat may persist on Sunday.

READ MORE: Blast of hot weather triggers heat warning for Hamilton

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 31 and 33 C on Friday, but with humidex temperatures may feel more like 38 to 40 C.

Maximum temperatures may reach 32 to 35 C Saturday, but it could feel more like 38 to 40 C with humidex.

Overnight temperatures for both days will be a minimum of 18 C, Environment Canada says.

Affected areas include:

  • Ottawa
  • Kingston
  • Brockville
  • Prescott and Russell
  • Smiths Falls
  • Napanee
  • Pembroke
  • South Frontenac

As part of Ontario’s staged reopening during the novel coronavirus pandemic, splashpads are currently allowed to open across the province, whereas phased reopenings for pools and beaches have yet to begin.

Ottawa splashpads are open, and Kingston splashpads will open on Friday.

Regions in Ontario open up restaurant patios
According to Ottawa Public Health, extreme heat may make wearing face masks more uncomfortable, but the warm weather does not affect the efficacy of a mask. Masks may infringe on breathing in hot weather for those exerting themselves. Public health officials suggest those working outside who need to wear a mask this weekend to make accommodations with their employers.

MORE: Face masks now required on planes, trains, ships and transit due to COVID-19: Garneau

“The general public should plan outdoor outings for the coolest times of the day and take breaks in the shade or a cool environment if they are finding a face mask uncomfortable in the heat,” the public health unit said.

See the public health unit’s website for ways to cope with the heat.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaHeat WarningFace MasksEnvironment Canada weather alerteastern ontario heat waveheat warning eastern Ontarioheat wave kingstonheat wave ottawa
