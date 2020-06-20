1 person rushed to hospital in unstable condition after Winnipeg house fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a house fire in Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says at 2:24 crews responded to reports of a fire in a townhouse on Marlene Street.

When crews arrived, they launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 2:41 p.m.

The WFPS says everyone in the house had escaped before crews arrived but one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damages estimates are available.

