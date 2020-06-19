Coronavirus: No new cases in Peterborough; one new resolved case in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

That keeps the heath unit’s overall total at 93 cases in its jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

There remain three active cases and 88 have been resolved — approximately 95 per cent.

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, with the last occurring in April.

There are currently no institutional outbreaks.

An additional 400 people were tested over the last 24 hours, increasing the region’s overall total to 14,200, the health unit reports.

Peterborough Paramedics will continue to conduct a drive-thru clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough for next week Monday to Friday.

HALIBURTON KAWARTHA PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases on Friday.

That maintains the health unit’s overall total numbers at 187 cases with 163 resolved — approximately 87 per cent.

Among them are 160 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, of which 138 have been resolved, one more since Thursday.

There are currently 11 cases deemed high-risk contacts, defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case. The number is two more than the nine reported on Thursday.

Eleven cases required care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were among residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

A suspected outbreak at Pinecrest was lifted late Thursday night. An outbreak declared last Friday remains in effect at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls.

In Northumberland County, there remains 19 confirmed cases, 17 of which have been declared resolved with one requiring hospitalization.

Haliburton County has not had a new case since June 3 and remains at eight cases which have all been resolved. One case required hospitalized care.

Both counties each have two cases that are deemed high-risk contacts.

