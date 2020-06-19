Coronavirus: Suspected outbreak declaration lifted at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon

Send this page to someone via email

The declaration of a suspected coronavirus outbreak has been lifted at a Bobcaygeon nursing home that already endured one of the deadliest outbreaks in the early stages of the pandemic in Ontario.

Late Thursday night, the suspected outbreak declaration — which was made June 11 at Pinecrest Nursing Home — was lifted by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

The suspected outbreak was declared after a staff member with atypical COVID-19 symptoms tested positive for the virus.

“After additional tests were completed and the health unit conducted a thorough investigation, it was determined that the situation at Pinecrest Nursing Home does not meet the case definition for an outbreak,” the health unit stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a result, the suspect outbreak declaration has been lifted.”

2:21 Families flock to see loved ones in retirement & LTC homes in Peterborough area Families flock to see loved ones in retirement & LTC homes in Peterborough area

An outbreak at the facility in March claimed the lives of 28 residents and a spouse of a resident. That outbreak was declared over in mid-May.

A declared outbreak remains at Fenelon Court Long-Term Care Home in Fenelon Falls. The health unit says that on June 11, a symptomatic resident tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This individual is being isolated, and additional testing has confirmed an asymptomatic staff member has tested positive for COVID-19,” the health unit said.

On Thursday afternoon, the health unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Story continues below advertisement