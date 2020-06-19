Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Drive-thru testing clinic extended another week in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 12:12 pm
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough, Ont.
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough, Ont. File

The drive-thru testing clinic for the novel coronavirus in Peterborough will be extended another week, Peterborough Public Health announced Friday morning.

The clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre on 1 Kinsmen Way will continue from June 22 to 26, running from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday. Tests are conducted by Peterborough paramedics.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — More than 6,600 tested at drive-thru clinics in Peterborough city and county

Peterborough paramedics conduct the tests for residents without symptoms. Testing is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This clinic is regularly evaluated and may adjust operations based on demand,” the health unit stated.

Those wishing to be tested on the weekend, with or without symptoms, can call the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment. The centre operates by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Story continues below advertisement

One-day drive-thru clinics were held over the last week in communities throughout Peterborough County.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Peterborough-area wrapping up soon
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 TestingPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVID-19Drive-thru ClinicKinsmen Civic CentrePeterborough paramedicdrive-thru testing clinic
Flyers
More weekly flyers