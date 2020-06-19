Coronavirus: Drive-thru testing clinic extended another week in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The drive-thru testing clinic for the novel coronavirus in Peterborough will be extended another week, Peterborough Public Health announced Friday morning.

The clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre on 1 Kinsmen Way will continue from June 22 to 26, running from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday. Tests are conducted by Peterborough paramedics.

Peterborough paramedics conduct the tests for residents without symptoms. Testing is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This clinic is regularly evaluated and may adjust operations based on demand,” the health unit stated.

Those wishing to be tested on the weekend, with or without symptoms, can call the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment. The centre operates by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

One-day drive-thru clinics were held over the last week in communities throughout Peterborough County.