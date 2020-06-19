Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Guelph, Waterloo region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 3:52 pm
Thunderstorms are expected across Friday night.
Thunderstorms are expected across Friday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County by Environment Canada.

The agency is calling for the area to see thunderstorms Friday afternoon into the evening.

The alert warns of torrential downpours with local rainfall accumulations of 50-75 mm, isolated hail and wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

There is also a possibility of funnel clouds being formed which could intensify into weak landspout tornadoes.

2 tornadoes touched down near London, Ont., Western researchers confirm

The agency says that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada says a severe thunderstorm watch is issued “when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

