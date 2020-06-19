Reports of ‘multiple victims’ in Toronto daylight shooting: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say there are reports of “multiple victims” after a shooting shortly before noon Friday.

Police said they received reports of gunshots in the area of St. Clair and St. Clarens avenues, west of Dufferin Street, at 11:40 a.m.

Police said there were reports of multiple victims, but did not immediately provide further information on how many people were injured.

Officers said there were two males seen fleeing the area in a four-door sedan and said they are possible suspects.

More to come.

SHOOTINGS: (UPDATE)

**11:40 am**

– witness info: 2 males seen fleeing in a 4 door sedan (possible suspects involved)

– any info please call police 4168082222#GO1127664

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement