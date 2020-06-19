Menu

Crime

Reports of ‘multiple victims’ in Toronto daylight shooting: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 12:11 pm
Police said they were called to the shooting at 11:40 a.m.
Police said they were called to the shooting at 11:40 a.m.

Toronto police say there are reports of “multiple victims” after a shooting shortly before noon Friday.

Police said they received reports of gunshots in the area of St. Clair and St. Clarens avenues, west of Dufferin Street, at 11:40 a.m.

Police said there were reports of multiple victims, but did not immediately provide further information on how many people were injured.

Officers said there were two males seen fleeing the area in a four-door sedan and said they are possible suspects.

More to come. 

CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTorontoGun Violencetoronto police serviceSt. Clair Avenue
