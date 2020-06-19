Menu

Entertainment

Ian Holm dead: ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Alien’ star dies at 88

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 8:48 am
Ian Holm in 'Chromophobia' (2005).
Ian Holm in 'Chromophobia' (2005). CP Images Archive

Ian Holm, the veteran British actor, died on Friday. He was 88.

The classically trained and retired Shakespearean performer was best known for playing Ash in his 1979 Hollywood debut Alien and Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-03).

A representative for Holm told Variety that he passed away in a hospital on the morning of June 19.

Though he had been battling Parkinson’s disease for several years, a cause of death was not revealed.

READ MORE: ‘Lord of the Rings’ reunion — Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood and more meet up in Zoom hangout

Holm is survived by his wife Sophie de Stempel, his three daughters, Jessica, Sarah-Jane, Melissa and his two sons, Barnaby and Harry.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a developing story.

