Ian Holm dead: ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Alien’ star dies at 88

Ian Holm, the veteran British actor, died on Friday. He was 88.

The classically trained and retired Shakespearean performer was best known for playing Ash in his 1979 Hollywood debut Alien and Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-03).

A representative for Holm told Variety that he passed away in a hospital on the morning of June 19.

Though he had been battling Parkinson’s disease for several years, a cause of death was not revealed.

Holm is survived by his wife Sophie de Stempel, his three daughters, Jessica, Sarah-Jane, Melissa and his two sons, Barnaby and Harry.

This is a developing story.