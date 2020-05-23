Coronavirus: Alberta-born actor Michael J. Fox salutes health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

A famous Canadian has sent an online salute to Alberta health-care workers who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael J. Fox, who was born in Edmonton, filmed a video that was posted to the Alberta Health Services official Facebook page Saturday.

“A big shout-out to the health-care workers in Alberta and beyond,” Fox said.

"You've been incredible."

Fox now lives in the state of New York, which has seen a massive number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday morning, the numbers in New York City alone sat at 193,951 total cases, with 16,333 confirmed deaths.

“Here in New York, it was a nightmare. And I imagine, back home, it was not too fine either,” Fox said.

“I really appreciate it. We really appreciate it. We love you and we thank you.” Tweet This

To date, Alberta has seen a total of 6,800 confirmed cases, with 134 deaths.

Michael J. Fox is best known for his role in the Back to the Future film series, but has in recent years become an advocate for Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with the disease in 1991 when he was just 29 years old.

He also recently launched a podcast through the Michael J. Fox Foundation that aims to help those with Parkinson’s navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.