Some Edmonton rec centres will start reopening July 6, online booking required

The City of Edmonton announced Thursday its plan to gradually reopen some recreation facilities and arenas starting in July.

“There will be necessary and significant changes to how the public will use the facilities and the overall operations,” the city said in a news release.

“Changes will be in place to ensure all public health guidelines are followed, including physical distancing, gathering restrictions, hand hygiene and staying home if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.”

People who want to use a facility will have to pre-book a time slot either online using movelearnplay or by phoning 311.

“The date when bookings will be accepted online will be announced soon,” the city said.

Some fitness centres will start reopening on July 6, including:

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

The Meadows Community Recreation Centre

The reopening date in July for Kinsmen Sports Centre has not yet been determined.

Access to fitness centres, fitness studios, gyms and courts for select sports and fieldhouses will be available. Outdoor fitness programs are currently offered and more information will be available June 19.

Running tracks inside facilities and indoor playgrounds will not be available. Child minding and indoor instructor/leader-led drop-in classes will not be offered at this time.

Some arenas will also start reopening between July 2 and July 13, including:

Kenilworth Arena (July 2)

Clareview Twin Arena (July 2)

Londonderry Arena (July 2)

Callingwood Twin Arena (July 2)

Mill Woods Twin Arena (July 2)

Castle Downs Twin Arena (July 6)

Russ Barnes Arena (July 7)

The Meadows Twin Arena (July 13)

New bookings for summer ice/concrete rentals in eight reopening arenas can resume starting July 2. Bookings already made for July, in those facilities, will proceed. Arenas are available only for bookings. Public skating and shinny hockey will not be offered.

Only four centres will be offering pool access starting July 20:

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Jasper Place Leisure Centre

Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre

The reopening date in July for the pool at Kinsmen Sports Centre has not yet been determined.

“Aquatic centres will be restricted to modified lane swimming, aquafit classes, swimming lessons, public swim and rentals,” the city said.

“As Edmontonians return to city facilities, they will see and experience a number of differences including limits to how many people can be in a facility. Signage will be in place to help people know what they must do when they come into the facilities.”

Fitness centres were allowed to open in Stage 2 of Alberta’s relaunch plan, which started June 12.

The city closed all city-run rec centres on March 14 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

