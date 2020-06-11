Edmonton targets early July for reopening of some city-run recreation centres

Send this page to someone via email

With the province moving into Phase 2 of its economic relaunch on Friday, the City of Edmonton said it is not yet prepared to reopen recreation centres.

Phase 2 of the province’s relaunch plans allows for the reopening of indoor recreation and fitness facilities, including gyms, arenas and pools. Detailed public health guidance has been provided for facility operators on the government’s Biz Connect website.

Phase 2 was announced by Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday and comes into effect Friday — a week earlier than originally anticipated.

During the city’s emergency advisory committee meeting Thursday afternoon, interim city manager Adam Laughlin said planning work is underway to reopen a select number of city-operated rec centres, with a targeted opening date of early July.

“They will look and feel different. Not all facilities will reopen,” Laughlin said. Tweet This

The city is still considering whether indoor pools at the rec centres will be open. City officials reiterated that outdoor pools will not be open at all this summer. The opening of outdoor public spray parks is also still under consideration.

The city said it needs to balance the relaunch with its current financial situation.

“The pandemic has caused deep fiscal impact,” Laughlin said in his presentation to the committee.

Laughlin also provided several other updates, which include the reintroduction and reopening of the following services and facilities on June 15:

Appointments with Animal Care and Control

Edmonton Transit Service fares resume

Edmonton Valley Zoo reopens with limited capacity

Funicular reopens

Booking of city-owned sports fields, ball diamonds and staffed track and field facilities. Fewer fields and services will be available to rent and maintenance may be reduced due to lower staffing level

Masks to be offered to ETS riders

When transit fares resume on Monday, the city will also be handing out non-medical masks to riders. While masks are not mandatory, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health recommends people wear face masks when they’re in situations where two metres of physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The Alberta government provided ETS with 500,000 masks as part of its provincial mask distribution program, which also sees masks handed out at select Alberta drive-thrus.

“Wearing a mask on transit is an important measure to help keep our community safe, especially when maintaining a two-metre physical distance is not possible,” said Eddie Robar, ETS branch manager.

“As transit ridership is steadily increasing, we’re asking Edmontonians to wear a mask to help keep everyone safe.” Tweet This

During the first week of June, transit ridership was at about 49 per cent of its regular capacity compared to this time last year.

Free masks will be handed out at four transit centres and three LRT stations daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. until all masks have been distributed. Masks will be distributed at the following transit locations:

West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre

Mill Woods Transit Centre

Northgate Transit Centre

Century Park Transit Centre

Churchill LRT Station

Clareview LRT Station

Kingsway LRT Station

Masks will also be provided to DATS Operators and Transit Peace Officers for distribution to Edmontonians upon request.

Edmonton Public Libraries

The CEO of the Edmonton Public Library remotely attended Thursday’s meeting, where she said the city’s 21 libraries remain closed.

The EPL is looking at a phased reopening of its locations, but Pilar Martinez added the process is complex.

Martinez said library takeout services began at two branches on Monday and will be offered at two additional locations in the coming days.

The EPL will gradually work to reopen select in-person services and in-branch access, but a timeline for that is not yet known. Martinez noted 80 per cent of EPL staff are still temporarily laid off.

Martinez also announced that the EPL will no longer charge late fees.

Outdoor fitness classes

Beginning on June 22, modified, limited outdoor fitness programs run through the City of Edmonton will be available. Online registration will be available in the days to come, Laughlin said.

Physical distancing must be followed and equipment use will be limited.

Big bin events

Big bin events will resume in Edmonton on Aug. 15, with five events planned through the fall of 2020. Laughlin noted August and September are the biggest months for these events.

Garage sales

City of Edmonton officials said garage sales are still not allowed in the city because of challenges to maintain two metres of physical distance in an enclosed, indoor space such as a garage. High-touch surfaces are also a concern.

Laughlin said garage sales are currently not under consideration.

“At this point in time we haven’t reevaluated that assessment,” Laughlin said.