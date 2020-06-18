Menu

Health

Newfoundland and Labrador reaches zero active cases of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2020 2:26 pm
Drive-thru for Covid-19 tests in De Rijtuigenloods in Amersfoort, Netherlands on June 15, 2020. .
Drive-thru for Covid-19 tests in De Rijtuigenloods in Amersfoort, Netherlands on June 15, 2020. . Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM

There are no known active COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The province says 258 people have now recovered from the virus out of 261 positive cases.

Three people have died from the novel coronavirus in the province.

Officials announced this week that more pandemic-related restrictions on gatherings, businesses and activities will likely be lifted next week if the situation remains stable.

The “alert level” beginning June 25 would permit gatherings of up to 50 people if physical distancing is possible and would allow bars, gyms and arenas to open with restrictions, as well as places of worship.

A news release says people should continue to stay informed and follow health guidelines such as frequent hand-washing and physical distancing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
