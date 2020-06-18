Newfoundland and Labrador reaches zero active cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

There are no known active COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The province says 258 people have now recovered from the virus out of 261 positive cases.

Three people have died from the novel coronavirus in the province.

Officials announced this week that more pandemic-related restrictions on gatherings, businesses and activities will likely be lifted next week if the situation remains stable.

The “alert level” beginning June 25 would permit gatherings of up to 50 people if physical distancing is possible and would allow bars, gyms and arenas to open with restrictions, as well as places of worship.

A news release says people should continue to stay informed and follow health guidelines such as frequent hand-washing and physical distancing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.