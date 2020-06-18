London, Ont., woman braves extreme heat, storms and pandemic for 100K charity run

A London, Ont., woman and breast cancer survivor isn’t letting high temperatures, a possible thunderstorm, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic stop her from running 100 km to raise funds for local cancer patient care programs.

Theresa Carriere, founder and executive director of ONERUN, was originally going to run all 100 km on Friday, June 19, but with the forecast calling for a high of 29 C — before factoring in the humidity as well as possible thunderstorms — the run will now get underway Thursday evening and resume Friday morning — still within a 24-hour span.

Carriere expects to run 30 to 40 km between 5 and 9 p.m. Thursday, June 18 before hitting the pavement again at 5 a.m. Friday, June 19 in hopes of finishing the run before 1 p.m.

As well, due to the pandemic, she won’t be welcomed by friends, family, and followers along her route, but supporters can instead cheer her on online through the ONERUN website.

“The 100 km virtual journey has been so exciting. It’s been great to have so many people — I think we had about 1,200 registered to complete the 100 k over the month — to have that many people engaged and supporting our campaign has been really exciting for all of us,” Carriere said on London Live with Mike Stubbs on Global News Radio 980 CFPL just hours before she was to start her run.

While Carriere’s 100 km run takes place in 24 hours, the community has been asked to make their own 100 km journey over the course of a month. From May 19 to June 19, supporters have been encouraged to “walk, run, bike, roller-blade, or even skateboard” to complete their own 100 km journeys and raise awareness and funds for those living with cancer.

The 2019 campaign resulted in a record $208,792 raised for the organization. The 2020 campaign marks the 10-year anniversary of ONERUN.

“As you can imagine, we started prepping for our 10th anniversary last July and we had everything in place and ready to go. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out the way we had hoped,” said Carriere.

“The team got together and thought we can still manage to salvage some of our campaign and support Childcan and Wellspring and hopefully bring in a few funds, but more importantly, to have people focus on something that was more positive and something for the community. It’s worked out very well, we’re very thrilled, and thankfully for the hard work of our ONERUN team it’s working out better than we expected.”

Since 2010, ONERUN has raised more than $1.3 million.

–With files from Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Jaclyn Carbone and Matthew Trevithick