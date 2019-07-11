ONERUN organizers unveil record $208K tally for 2019 campaign

It’s a record-setting achievement for the ONERUN fundraising campaign, aimed at raising money for local cancer patient care programs.

ONERUN officials announced Thursday that the 2019 edition of the campaign raised a total of $208,792, a record for the organization.

Theresa Carriere, ONERUN’s founder and executive director, unveiled the final tally at the headquarters of GoodLife Fitness, the campaign’s title sponsor.

“We’re pretty pumped, and we’re very thankful to the very generous people of the area and our sponsors,” Carriere told 980 CFPL.

The money raised will go to cancer patient care programs at Wellspring London, London Health Sciences Foundation and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

The announcement comes just under a month after Carriere, herself a cancer survivor, set off on a one-day 100-kilometre run, her fifth since founding ONERUN in 2010.

“The last time I ran the 100 kilometres was in 2015, so I had four years off, and decided to come back and do it again, so that the students involved in ONERUN had the opportunity to run with me on route,” Carriere said.

In May, students from 11 local schools took part in their own runs (and walks) in support of the campaign by completing 100 kilometres around the track throughout a school day in teams of 10.

During Carriere’s June 14 run, which took her from London to Strathroy and back, students, survivors, and others ran alongside, each completing a kilometre in dedication of someone they felt needed their support.

Crossing the finish line with everyone at St. Andre Bessette Catholic Secondary School was a powerful moment, and not just because it marked the end of a lengthy run, Carriere said.

“To have the students involved in such a big way was really, really important to the ONERUN team,” she said. “For the kids to see that this community is all about giving… It was an opportunity I know our team and the students involved will never forget.”

In its short, nine-year history, ONERUN has raised nearly $1.3 million for local cancer patient care programs. ONERUN will mark its 10th anniversary next year, and Carriere says planning is already well underway.

“As soon as I crossed the finish line, we were already thinking about next year,” Carriere said. “We do have some ideas planned for a very special year in our 10th anniversary.”

