London’s Theresa Carriere embarks on 5th 100-km ONERUN to support those fighting cancer

One woman, one day, 100 kilometres

On Friday, June 14, Londoner Theresa Carriere embarked on her fifth 100-km ONERUN journey to raise funds for those fighting cancer.

“There’s a lot going through my mind right now, but I have 100 kilometres to think about those things,” said Carriere, just minutes before starting the trip.

“[I’m] obviously very excited, the team is pumped, and there are so many great supporters here today. We are ready to go!”

And she's off! Theresa Carriere has just begun her 5th 100km @one_run journey in support of those fighting cancer. #togetherwefight #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/pnx9AA4PvE — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) June 14, 2019

Carriere started her run at 6:30 a.m. at Goodlife’s home office at Oxford Street and Proudfoot Lane. More than 50 supporters gathered to see Carriere off. After praying as a group, they began singing Lean On Me, and that’s when Carriere took off running.

The first time Carriere made the 100-km trek back in 2010, she ran from London to Sarnia. On Friday, her route is a bit different. She’s travelling to Strathroy and back, finishing her journey at St. Andre Bessette Secondary School sometime around 6:30 p.m.

This is the route Theresa will be running today! 100 km. Follow us all day to get updates on her whereabouts! pic.twitter.com/xzfxwBSS3f — ONERUN (@one_run) June 14, 2019

Students, survivors, and others will join Carriere on the route, each running one kilometre dedicated to someone they feel needs their support.

“It’s a steady reminder of why we are here and why we’re doing this,” she said.

“Every kilometre you’re hearing a different story from people who are looking to support the ones they love. It’s a physical and emotional 100 kilometres, but that’s why we’re here.”

Running 100 km is no easy task, never mind trying to do it in one day, but Carriere is doing just that for the fifth time in nine years.

“There’s still people suffering from cancer so I believe that’s what keeps us coming back,” she said.

“Each year, we realize how important it is and how it impacts the community. It’s a good thing so we want to keep it going.”

For the entire month of May, London-area schools have been raising money for ONERUN, doing their own version of the 100-km journey in the lead up to the big day.

All money raised will go to cancer patient care programs at Wellspring London, London Health Sciences Foundation and St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.