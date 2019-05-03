Students begin month of ONERUN events in support of cancer patient care programs in London

Theresa Carriere says it’s “emotional” to see the number of London-area students taking part in ONERUN this year, eight years after she ran 100 kilometres in a single day to honour those in their fight against cancer.

Eleven schools are getting involved in the fundraising event throughout the month of May, with students at Westminster Secondary School the first to hit the ground running (or walking) 100 kilometres on Friday.

Carriere, a cancer survivor herself, will do her own 100km run on June 14th. Students from London schools are doing it a little differently: they have a couple of hours to accomplish 100 kilometres in groups of ten.

“The spirit that we feel, it’s pretty incredible,” said Carriere.

“Especially when you have runners running with you because while they run they often share their stories and to know how many people are affected by cancer is overwhelming.. to see the strength that exists with so many people that are going through it, it’s pretty impactful.”

Money being raised through ONERUN events will go to cancer patient care programs at Wellspring London, London Health Sciences Centre, and St. Joseph’s Health Care.

ONERUN has raised $1 million to date.