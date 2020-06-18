Tie-dye is the latest trend during isolation. Here’s how to do it at home

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking for a weekend activity to include the kids in, it may be time to go down memory lane.

We all love (or loved) a good tie-dye, but turns out tie-dying your clothes has made a return during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent segment with Global News’ The Morning Show, DIY expert Jen Tryon shares her tips on how to tie-dye clothes at home.

“You gotta start with a pile of shirts,” she said. “I ordered shirts in bulk … and washed them.”

She said how you dye your shirts, hats or shorts will depend on the dye you buy.

Some dye requires hot water, soap and salt.

Tryson said there are a few different methods you can try as well.

The “scrunch” method involves scrunching the piece of clothing with your hands and adding elastic bands to keep it in place.

“Bring your dye to it and sort of free-form it,” she said. “Add a few different colours and you’ll be good to go.”

Another more traditional tie-dye method is the “twist.”

This means twisting your piece of clothing and using elastic bands to hold it in place.

“Tie it like pizza slices and put your (dye) colours in between those elastics,” she said. “That will give you a circular, traditional look.”

And while it may feel like summer may not be the same this year, there are some ways you can still enjoy the outdoors in a safe way.

